There are many best games on Steam, and your library can quickly go from sparse to cluttered. If you have too many games in your Steam library and want to hide a few, there’s a way to do that. You can even use this method to hide games from the main view so that your friends don’t see all the games in your collection. Here’s how to hide Steam games from your friends and keep them private.

To hide a Steam game, click the game in your Steam Library. In the game listing, in the right pane, click the gear icon and go to Manage > Hide this game. Another way to hide Steam games is to make your profile private. Click on your avatar and user name in the top-right corner and click View my profile > Edit Profile > Privacy Settings > My Profile. Click on the drop-down menu and select Private.

How to unhide games on Steam

How do I make my Steam profile private?

Editor’s note: These steps were formulated using a custom PC running Windows 11. Some steps might be different depending on your hardware and software.

How to hide Steam games You can use this method to hide Steam games from your main view. Launch Steam on your computer.

Go to your Library .

. Find the game you want to hide and select it.

Click on the gear icon.

Highlight Manage .

. Select Hide this game.

How to unhide games on Steam You can unhide a game just as quickly as you can hide it. Launch Steam on your computer.

on your computer. Click on View , in the app menu area.

, in the app menu area. Select Hidden Games.

On game page, select the game you want to hide.

Hit the gear icon.

icon. Highlight Manage .

. Select Remove from hidden.

How do I make my Steam profile private? The first method only hides the game from your library view and doesn’t hide your friends from seeing you playing it. If you want to hide your profile activity and the titles you play from your friends, you’ll have to make your Steam profile private.

Making your Steam profile private: Click on the avatar icon and username button in the top-right corner.

button in the top-right corner. Select View my profile .

. Go into Edit Profile.

Select the Privacy Settings tab.

tab. Next to My Profile, select either Friends-only or Private.

FAQs

Can I still play hidden games? Yes, hiding a game does not impact your ability to play it.

Can I hide my Steam games? There are a couple of ways to hide your Steam games. Hiding individual games works, but it doesn’t hide your activity; people can still see what you’re doing.

Can I hide my Steam activity completely? You can hide all your Steam activity by making your profile private.

Why should I hide my Steam games or activity? People hide their games and Steam activity for many reasons. Maybe you don’t want people to know what you play, and when you’re playing. Some of the titles might embarrass you. Or perhaps you don’t want people to know how much you’ve spent on games? It’s a personal decision, and anything goes.

Do hidden games still count toward my total game count on Steam? No, hidden games are excluded from your total game count on Steam.

Can I delete my Steam account? You can delete your Steam account. This will erase all data, purchases, and history. Additionally, games that require a Steam connection will stop working, even if installed locally. You can make an account deletion request here.

