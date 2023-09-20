Many people share their Amazon account with someone else. Some even share it with their whole family. If this is you, there are several reasons why you would want to know how to hide your Amazon orders. One is to avoid ruining the surprise when a birthday or holiday present is on the way. It also might be an order you don’t plan to repeat, and it can shorten your scrolling time to hide it away somewhere. Fortunately, Amazon makes hiding your orders (from your main order list) easy. They also offer the Household program that automatically keeps your order list discreet.

To hide your Amazon orders, first, open the Amazon app or go to amazon.com. Click My Orders, then go to the order you want to hide. At the bottom of its box, there will be a link to Archive Order. Clicking this choice will remove the order from your general order history and put it in an archive.

How to hide your orders by using Amazon Household

How to hide your Amazon orders From the Amazon home page, login and click Returns & Orders.

From your list of orders, find the order you want to hide. You will notice a link to Archive order at the bottom of its box.

A box for you to confirm the order is moving to your archive will come up. It will also mention Amazon Household and give you a link to learn more about it.

How to hide your orders by using Amazon Household Amazon Household is a program that allows you to have multiple separate Amazon accounts for each family member. The maximum number you can combine is six — two adults and up to four teens or children. This allows you to share your Prime benefits and your streaming content. When you use Amazon Household, other family members do not have access to your order list, only their own. This makes hiding individual orders unnecessary.

Each account is for an adult, a teen, or a child. Children cannot shop but can have streaming content unlocked for them by the adults on the plan. Teens can shop, but each purchase must be approved by one of the adults. Household lets you set content limits on what the teens and children can see. You can also limit their total viewing time per day. Prime delivery, books and audiobooks, and Prime Video can all be shared.

When you click Archive order, you will see a link for Amazon household. Click this link to go to the page where you can sign up for the program.

FAQs

Does archiving my Amazon orders hide them completely? No. They will be hidden from your order history, but they will still appear in your archived orders. Amazon may also still use the information to make product recommendations or for other internal purposes.

Why can't I archive my Amazon orders? You may have reached your archive limit of 500 orders. Or you might be trying to archive an order that is still being processed.

Does Amazon have 24/7 customer service? Yes, they do, via phone, email, or online chat. Amazon’s Customer Service toll-free number is (888) 280 4331.

