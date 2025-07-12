I use these 15 hidden Android shortcuts, and you should too

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The number of hidden Android shortcuts is mind-boggling. Once you include core apps, there are hundreds, and not all are created equal. Some are niche and depend on how you use your phone. Personally, I’m never going to be much of a one-handed mode or split-screen user, but those features have their fans.

My favorite hidden Android shortcuts have much broader appeal. Once you hear about them, you’ll be amazed that you were getting by without them. They’re listed below, grouped by the app or system area they relate to.

Editor's Note: This list was compiled using a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and a Google Pixel 8, both running Android 15. Many hidden Android shortcuts are brand-specific, so if you're on Moto, OPPO, or another brand, you might find that the exact shortcuts differ.

Hidden Android camera shortcuts

Everyone uses their phone camera, and some of these might already be familiar to you. You probably know that you can press a volume button to take a photo — it’s one of the most intuitive tricks out there. But there’s more to uncover, and once you get the hang of these gestures and button presses, you might never launch the camera from the home screen again.

1. Double-press the power button to open the camera app This works even if your phone is locked, and it’s a super handy tip if you didn’t know it already. Sometimes you need to take a picture quickly before you miss the moment, and the crucial couple of seconds it might take you to unlock your phone and hit the camera icon on your home screen could be the difference. Instead, just double-press the power button, and you’re ready to shoot.

2. Double-press the power button again for a selfie Even if you knew the trick above, you might not realize that another quick double-tap of the power button flips your camera around. Should you happen to see your celebrity hero passing by on the street and need to get to the front camera of your phone quickly enough to capture a selfie, double-press the power button from your lock screen to open the camera app, then immediately double-press again to get the selfie shooter ready.

3. Hold the shutter to record video in photo mode Sometimes you’re ready to take a photo, then you realize you should be filming the spectacular moment unfolding before you. Instead of moving your thumb or finger to flick to video mode, just hold the shutter button while still in photo mode. It will record a video for as long as you keep it pressed.

Hidden Android keyboard shortcuts

Most of these typing tricks come from Gboard — Google’s default keyboard on many phones and a popular download on other devices. That said, many also work on Samsung’s keyboard, even if it feels like you’re fighting the interface half the time. How does the autocorrect on that thing manage to be so confident and so wrong simultaneously?

4. Swipe the spacebar to move the cursor This is probably the best-known and most useful Android keyboard shortcut. It’s very fiddly to tap the cursor back into a specific point in the text you’ve been typing, and this tip means you don’t have to. Hold down the spacebar and immediately swipe left or right to move the cursor through your text.

5. Swipe from the backspace key to delete full words This takes a little getting used to, but it is very much worth it. Rather than holding backspace to delete your message one character at a time, press down and swipe left relatively slowly. It will delete a word at a time, stopping when you release the hold or reach the other side of the keyboard with your swipe.

6. Hold the “?123” key and swipe to a symbol

It can be annoying to hit the “?123” key to grab one number or symbol, then have to press it again to get back to your letters. Instead, hold the “?123” key and swipe to the number or symbol you need. It will appear in your text, and when you release the hold, you’ll be back at the main keyboard.

7. Hold the period key for punctuation options As much as I love the shortcut above, there’s an even faster way to get to some of the alternative punctuation options. To quickly bring up the likes of parentheses, ampersands, and many more, hold the period key to the right of the spacebar. While holding, swipe to the punctuation you want, and release.

8. Tap shift to cycle through lowercase, uppercase, and capitalized If you forgot to capitalize a name or want to put a word all in capitals for emphasis, no rewriting is needed. Just highlight the word and hit the shift key. As you tap, it will cycle that word between lowercase, uppercase, and capitalized.

Hidden Android browser shortcuts

As the default browser on most Android phones, these shortcuts are primarily from Google Chrome. However, they also work in other browsers like Firefox, Edge, and even Samsung Internet, depending on your device and version. If you spend as much time in your mobile browser as I do, these gestures can make everything feel a bit snappier.

9. Swipe across the URL bar to switch tabs It doesn’t take long to press the tabs icon (the little square with a number in it) and select another tab, but you can get to an adjacent tab even quicker this way. Swipe left or right across the URL address bar to jump between them — no need to open the full tab view. It’s particularly handy for comparing info or multitasking.

10. Swipe down on the URL bar to open the tab switcher This trick saves you even less time, as it’s the difference between tapping an icon and swiping down. That said, it can be handy if you’re mainly using your left thumb to browse, as I am. Swiping down on the address bar pulls up the tab switcher instantly, so you can jump to a specific page or close the ones you don’t need.

11. Tap and hold the tab icon for quick options Want to open a new tab or close the current one without diving into menus? Just long-press the tab icon to bring up a few handy shortcuts. It’s not really any quicker than the three-dot menu for a new tab or incognito tab in terms of taps, but again, it’s cleaner and easier if you’re stretching part of your left hand across.

Other hidden Android shortcuts

These are a bit of a grab bag that don’t quite fit into the other categories, but are still incredibly useful. Most are built into Android, but a couple are specific to Samsung and Pixel phones and may need enabling in the settings.

12. Swipe down with two fingers to expand Quick Settings If you’ve disabled the split layout in One UI 7, as I have, this shortcut is a great way to jump straight to the toggles. Swiping down from the top of your screen normally shows notifications first and requires a second swipe to access your Quick Settings. But if you use two fingers instead, you get the full Quick Settings panel right away.

13. Tap the clock in the notification panel to open the Clock app (Pixel only) On Pixel phones, tapping the clock in the top-left corner of your notification panel opens the Clock app. It’s perfect for quickly setting an alarm, and makes so much sense that it’s hard to believe everyone doesn’t know this one already.

14. Back tap to toggle the flashlight (Pixel only)

On Pixel phones, you can enable a “Quick Tap” gesture that triggers an action when you double-tap the back of the phone. Assign it to the flashlight, and you’ll get a near-instant torch. On Samsung, you can set up something similar using the Good Lock app and the RegiStar module. It’s a little more effort, but handy if you use the flashlight often.

15. Long-press the flashlight tile in Quick Settings to adjust brightness (Samsung only) I can’t believe how long I went without knowing that the flashlight has different brightness levels. If you’re on a Samsung phone, try long-pressing the flashlight icon in your Quick Settings. You’ll get a slider that lets you adjust the brightness. It’s ideal for when you don’t need full blast but still want a bit of light.

Bonus: Activate Lockdown Mode from the power menu This is a bonus tip because I admit I’ve never had to use it, but that’s just the point — it’s no use learning it after the time you need it arrives.

Lockdown Mode is a privacy feature that disables biometric unlock, trusted devices, and lock screen notifications. It’s there when you need maximum security, perhaps during travel or protests. It also protects you from juice jacking. You’ll need to enable it first in your security settings, but once it’s on, long-press the power button and tap “Lockdown” to activate it. Only your PIN or password will unlock the device from that point.