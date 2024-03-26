Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Here's where you can buy eBay gift cards
Gift cards make great presents, and eBay gift cards let the bargain-finder in your life buy whatever they dream of. But where can you get them? Here’s where to buy eBay gift cards.
Where can I buy eBay gift cards?
You can buy eBay gift cards in two places: online and in stores.
Online
If you want to buy eBay gift cards online, you can get them from many sites. Here are a few options:
- PayPal: You can buy eBay gift cards online and send them via email through PayPal. It’s simple: just choose the amount you want to send, enter the recipient’s email, and include a message if you want. You can even schedule a date for delivery so that the email arrives when you want it to.
- Kroger: Much like PayPal, Kroger also offers an online portal to send virtual gift cards via email. You enter the amount, the recipient’s email, and an optional message. Likewise, you can schedule a delivery date, but Kroger also lets you choose an image to include with your message to match the occasion.
- Target: You can send email gift cards using Target’s online portal, but personalization options are more limited than Kroger. You can only choose the amount, not the delivery date, and you can’t include a message.
- Giftcards.com: If you want more personalization options, try Giftcards.com. Like the other services listed above, you enter the name, email address, and delivery date. You can also include a message, along with an image or video from a large selection of pre-made offerings.
- Gyft: Gyft is an app for Android and iOS that lets you manage your sent and received gift cards in one place. After signing up, you can search for eBay gift cards and choose an amount to send to your chosen recipient.
In-store
You can also purchase physical gift cards from many major retailers. eBay maintains a list of them, but here are some major chains that offer them:
- 7 Eleven
- Best Buy
- Circle K
- CVS Pharmacy
- Dollar General
- Fred Meyer
- Giant Eagle
- Home Depot
- IGA
- Kroger
- Michael’s
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Ralph’s
- Safeway
- Speedway USA
- Staples
- Target
- US Post Offices
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
Not all locations may offer eBay gift cards, so if you’re unsure, call ahead and check.
Frequently asked questions about eBay gift cards
eBay gift cards are safe to use, but there are some important things to keep in mind to avoid scams and fraud:
- No legitimate business, government agency, or any other professional will ask you for payment in the form of gift cards. If someone claims to, report them for fraud and do not continue to interact with them.
- Treat your eBay gift card codes like cash, and don’t send the code to anyone outside of official purchasing channels. This is a common technique used by scammers.
- You can only redeem eBay gift cards at the checkout page on eBay.com; don’t use them anywhere else.
- eBay will never ask you for your personal information via email. If eBay needs information from you, you will always receive these requests in your Messages folder in your eBay account.
If you have been scammed by an eBay gift card fraudster, report this to eBay customer service immediately. Be sure to keep the card itself (if it’s a physical card) and the receipt. You should also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you’re in the US, to your local authorities in another country, or to econsumer.gov.
No, you can only use eBay gift cards to purchase items on the eBay website.
No, Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards.