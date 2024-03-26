Here's where you can buy eBay gift cards

eBay gift cards are safe to use, but there are some important things to keep in mind to avoid scams and fraud:

No legitimate business, government agency, or any other professional will ask you for payment in the form of gift cards. If someone claims to, report them for fraud and do not continue to interact with them.

Treat your eBay gift card codes like cash, and don’t send the code to anyone outside of official purchasing channels. This is a common technique used by scammers.

You can only redeem eBay gift cards at the checkout page on eBay.com; don’t use them anywhere else.

eBay will never ask you for your personal information via email. If eBay needs information from you, you will always receive these requests in your Messages folder in your eBay account.

If you have been scammed by an eBay gift card fraudster, report this to eBay customer service immediately. Be sure to keep the card itself (if it’s a physical card) and the receipt. You should also report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if you’re in the US, to your local authorities in another country, or to econsumer.gov.