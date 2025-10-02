This excellent free cellular plan just got even better with latest change

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Helium Mobile’s Zero plan launched earlier this year with 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes for free, funded through basic data collection and other similar methods.

Originally, the plan required constant location sharing, but that requirement has now been removed.

Instead, users simply need to use a little data each month, with optional rewards available through the Cloud Points program.

At the beginning of this year, Helium Mobile introduced a brand new data-only plan that included 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of calling for the impressive price of nothing. Basically, it made up for potentially lost revenue through data collection and other similar measures, not too dissimilar from many websites and online businesses. That said, it did require location sharing to be on at all times, which, for me, was a major turn-off. The good news is that the requirement has finally gone away!

I first learned about the change via an email notice from Helium, which highlights that location sharing is no longer required, with a softer, less invasive requirement put in its place. Simply put, you have to actually use a little of the data each month. That’s easy enough, even if you are using the Zero plan on dual-SIM as a way to run two networks on one phone, like me.

In addition to the features already mentioned above, Helium Zero continues to give you extra benefits like its Cloud Points program that rewards users who participate in activities like referrals and surveys. These points can then be redeemed for gift cards and more. If you’ve yet to give it a try, you can sign up any time with no credit card required.

