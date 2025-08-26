4 apps you should use instead of Headspace

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Headspace is arguably the most popular meditation app around, with millions of users across 200 countries. I’ve used it extensively, and there’s a lot to like. It was one of the first super-successful apps in this category, paving the way for countless others that followed.

However, Headspace isn’t perfect. For many, the cost is a major hurdle. It’s one of the pricier options available and offers limited free content beyond its initial trial period.

I decided to explore the competition to see what else is out there. So, if you’re also in the market for a Headspace alternative, here are the four apps I recommend you try.

Which of the following is the best Headspace alternative in your opinion? 1 votes Balance 0 % Calm 0 % Insight Timer 0 % Medito 100 %

Balance

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

This is my current meditation app of choice, and I love it. Its main appeal is its simplicity and straightforward approach. The UI is clean, making it easy to find the right meditation for any given moment. It offers 10-day plans tailored to different goals, with content for both beginners and more advanced users. I also appreciate the ability to choose between a male and female instructor and select different durations, typically ranging from 5 to 15 minutes.

There are also meditations designed for better sleep, but I haven’t used those much since I sleep like a baby. As for pricing, it’s officially around $12 per month or $70 per year, but discounts are frequently available. I managed to snag a yearly subscription for around $25, which is significantly cheaper than Headspace’s $70 annual fee.

Calm

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I used Calm for a while and really liked it. While I don’t find its interface as simple or intuitive as it once was, it remains a fantastic, feature-rich option with a vast library of content. In addition to classic guided meditations for your journey, it has a huge library of “Sleep Stories” designed to help you fall asleep faster. I also enjoyed the relaxing music and nature sounds, which are great for unguided meditation or even just as background audio while working.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Calm has also famously partnered with various celebrities, including LeBron James, who lend their voices to meditations and Sleep Stories for some extra motivation. Price-wise, a yearly subscription will set you back around $70, although a 50% discount on the first year is frequently offered to new users.

Simple Habit

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

In my experience, a meditation practice has to be easy to start and easy to maintain. Simple Habit excels at both. One of its biggest draws is the enormous amount of free content available, allowing you to thoroughly test it before committing to a subscription. It also has a built-in habit tracker, nudging you to maintain your streak and meditate regularly.

What I love most is the ability to sort meditations by series — like resiliency or self-care — or by a specific teacher. I tend to prefer a few voices over others in any app, so being able to filter for my favorites is a huge plus. The ‘On the Go’ tab is another brilliant feature; you can select how much time you have and what you’re doing (commuting, walking…), and the app will suggest the most appropriate session, taking all the guesswork out of it.

Medito

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

If your main reason for leaving Headspace is financial, Medito is the answer. It’s run by a non-profit foundation, is completely free, and doesn’t even have ads, relying instead on user donations to keep the lights on. It offers plenty of guided meditations to get you started, and I particularly like the simple timer for unguided sessions, which lets you meditate for a specific duration with optional background sounds.

Medito has a Consistency Score that's more motivating and forgiving than a simple streak.

The app also provides useful data, like your current and longest streaks, total sessions, and total minutes. My favorite feature, however, is the ‘consistency score.’ Unlike a simple streak that resets to zero if you miss a day, this score is a more forgiving and motivating metric.

This is my selection of the best Headspace alternatives, but there are plenty of other excellent meditation apps on the Play Store. Do you have a favorite that didn’t make the list? Let me know in the comments below.

Follow