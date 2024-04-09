This Harry Potter special edition phone and tablet are an absolute treat for fans

TL;DR Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has teased Harry Potter Special Editions of the Redmi Turbo 3 smartphone and Redmi Pad Pro tablet.

The phone features an elaborate Harry Potter-inspired design on the back, while the tablet has a protective cover resembling a Hogwarts Acceptance Letter.

Android smartphones come in all shapes and sizes, and you are bound to get a great flagship or an impressive budget phone that suits your needs, no matter how diverse your requirements are. For those of you who want a device that stands out from the crowd and don’t mind spending a little extra for that privilege, Android OEMs make special editions that often feature snazzy livery and other easter eggs centered around a theme. If you call yourself a Harry Potter fan, you’d certainly find appeal in the new Harry Potter special edition of the Redmi Turbo 3 and Redmi Pad Pro.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has revealed these new Harry Potter special editions for its home market of China. The phone is a Redmi Turbo 3 on the inside, but the outside is all spruced up with the Harry Potter theme.

On the phone, we see the Hogwarts logo, the Harry Potter branding, and the Lumos spell lighting up a wand’s tip.

When you buy the Redmi Turbo 3 Harry Potter special edition, you will get an elaborate box with more themed products and easter eggs. The protective case also follows the elaborate Harry Potter theme, and the charger has Harry Potter branding.

The Redmi Pad Pro also has much of the same Harry Potter theme, but it comes with a unique cover that looks like an envelope for the Hogwarts Admission Letter.

The Harry Potter branding on the Redmi Pad Pro is prominent but a bit more subdued than on the phone.

The Harry Potter special editions of the Redmi Turbo 3 and the Redmi Pad Pro are launching tomorrow in China. These special editions are not expected to make their way out of China, but if you are a die-hard fan, we’re sure you’ll find a way to get your hands on them. We hope to see companies bring these products to the global audience, too.

