This Android-based tablet blends a paper-like display with app support

TL;DR The HANNspree Lumo uses a 7.8-inch reflective LCD display with a paper-like look and reduced glare.

Its full-color, 60Hz screen paired with Android 14 offer more flexibility than many e-readers.

The tablet is available now in Europe for around €369, with no US release confirmed.

Most Android tablets focus on brighter screens and higher specs. The HANNspree Lumo takes a different approach, using a reflective LCD display designed to mimic the look of paper while still running full Android. It lands somewhere between a tablet and an e-reader, offering users a more comfortable everyday tablet experience.

Instead of a traditional LCD or OLED panel, the Lumo features a 7.8-inch reflective LCD display that relies primarily on ambient light. The result is a matte, low-glare screen that’s easier on the eyes, especially compared to the backlit panels most tablets feature. HANNspree describes the Lumo as a “Dynamic Paper Tablet,” positioning it as a middle ground between traditional tablets and dedicated e-readers. Physically, the tablet is slim and lightweight, measuring about 6.6mm thick and weighing roughly 250g.

To be clear, this isn’t an e-ink device. The Lumo supports full color and a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes everyday Android apps usable without the sluggish feel common to most e-readers. HANNspree says response times can be as low as 5ms, helping with scrolling and basic animations. The bigger limitation is resolution. At 1024 x 768, the screen is clearly tuned for reading rather than video, though there is a built-in light for darker environments.

Running Android 14 with Google Play gives the Lumo more range than a typical e-reader, at least in terms of what it can install. Reading apps, note-taking tools, and browsers are all on the table. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MTK8781 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity.

The Lumo also supports a USI-compatible stylus for handwritten notes and markup, though the pen is sold separately. The optional stylus supports pressure sensitivity and palm rejection, and features a dedicated eraser button. The Lumo also features front and rear cameras along with a built-in microphone, which the company says can be used for video calls and document capture. HANNspree claims the 3,000mAh battery will support roughly 6.5 hours of video playback, with longer endurance possible when the device is used for mostly reading.

The HANNspree Lumo is already available in Europe, priced at around €369 (varying by retailer). There is currently no word on a US release.

