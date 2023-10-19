This handheld PC might be perfect for DS and 3DS emulation

Ayaneo

TL;DR Ayaneo is launching a clamshell gaming handheld device called the Ayaneo Flip DS.

The gaming system is inspired by the Nintendo DS.

It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U chip.

Ever since the Steam Deck arrived on the scene, the market has become flooded with competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally and Logitech G Cloud. And soon the Ayaneo Flip DS will join that group to make the market even more crowded. However, this handheld will set itself apart with its clamshell design that could be perfect for Nintendo DS emulation.

According to Liliputing’s Brad Linder, he was sent a “leak” from Ayaneo giving details about an upcoming gaming machine called the Flip DS. With the DS name combined with the clamshell design and dual screens, it’s clear this device was inspired by the Nintendo DS.

The console will reportedly be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U chip, which will also appear in a similar device — but with a keyboard — called the Flip KB. In addition, this chip has also appeared in most other recent Windows handhelds.

The system has a 7-inch 120Hz screen and a small display packed in between the controls. Speaking of the controls, it appears to feature buttons, a D-pad, two thumbsticks, and what looks like a fingerprint sensor.

The handheld will let you play PC games, but the more interesting potential is the possibility of emulating DS games. There are already plenty of devices that can emulate these games, but they usually have the screens side-by-side or allow you to switch from one screen to another. The Flip DS’s form factor would allow people to play these games in the way they were designed to be played.

It seems that Ayaneo didn’t provide any details on the price. There’s also no information on when it will launch. But since the company tends to rely on Indiegogo campaigns, the product will likely appear there in the near future for crowdfunding.

