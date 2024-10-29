Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Halloween is only days away, and we know many of you are getting ready for our favorite spine-chilling holiday. Whether you’re going out trick-or-treating, throwing a great Halloween party, or both, showing your Halloween spirit with a fitting wallpaper is always fun. Let’s get you in the mood with an excellent selection of Halloween wallpapers you can use until the festivities come or for the rest of the year. It’s up to you!

Download these Halloween wallpapers for your phone Let’s go over an important rule before you start getting spooky. Here’s how our wallpaper posts work: the image previews you see below are for demonstration purposes only. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance, so the quality has also been reduced. If you want to get the full-resolution, uncompressed files, download these Halloween wallpapers using the button right below the previews.

How to set these Halloween wallpapers on your phone What makes wallpapers so awesome is that they are simple images. This means you can use these on any device, as long as it allows you to change the background. Since these are made to be used on smartphones, we have put together some step-by-step instructions for setting these Halloween wallpapers on Android and iOS devices. These are the two leading mobile platforms, so these instructions should cover the vast majority of our readers.

As already mentioned, the first step is to grab your favorite wallpapers using the button below the image previews. You can download them straight from the smartphone on which you’ll set these Halloween wallpapers. That would be a more straightforward solution, but of course, you can also grab them from other devices, and then transfer them using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage solution like Google Drive, or even sending it to yourself via email. Just make sure not to use apps or services that compress images, as that would defeat the purpose. Some examples would be WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

When the Halloween wallpapers are on your phone, you’re ready to set them as your background. Follow the steps below to do so!

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Hit More wallpapers. Find and select the travel wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your modifications and tap on Set wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set it on your Home screen or Lock screen. You can also pick both. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the travel wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your modifications and tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 18.1 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and menus may differ, depending on your device and software version. By the way, if you’re not quite a fan of these Halloween wallpapers, we also have a collection of scary wallpapers that will also work for Halloween.

