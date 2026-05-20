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GRECELL 999Wh Solar Generator at 54% off — perfect for your outdoor adventures!

The powerhouse generator is now at its lowest price ever, saving you a massive $380 compared to retail price.
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30 minutes ago

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GRECELL 999Wh Solar Generator 1000W, Portable Power Station with 60W USB-C PD Output, 110V Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet Backup Lithium Battery for Outdoors Camping Travel Hunting Home (Peak 2000W)
DealHunt / Android Authority

Powering your devices while enjoying the great outdoors has never been easier. If you’re looking for a dependable solar generator, the GRECELL 999Wh Portable Power Station is now available at the lowest price ever.

GRECELL 999Wh Solar Generator Price History

The current price of $319.94 represents a 54% discount from its retail price of $699.99, saving you a hefty $380. This power station is perfect for camping trips, travel, or home backup, accommodating various devices with its multiple outputs.

The GRECELL power station supports ten electronics simultaneously, equipped with various ports including two AC sockets, three USB QC ports, one USB-C PD port, and more. Its upgraded battery management system ensures the safety of your devices while keeping both the generator and connected electronics secure from power surges. Additionally, the power station can be recharged via an AC outlet, a solar panel, or a car outlet, making it versatile for any situation.

Looking at the price history, the price advantage stems from the current price being $122.19 below the 90-day average of $442.13 and an all-time low. With a perfect stock availability of 0%, this indicates high accessibility for interested buyers.

Check out the deal on Amazon

Don’t miss out on this excellent deal on a reliable power source for your next outdoor adventure. The GRECELL 999Wh Solar Generator offers a perfect solution for powering electronics while enjoying nature or provides essential backup power at home.

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