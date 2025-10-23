The super fun GravaStar Alpha65 Robot Charger is 25% off!

If you’re looking for a good charger, this one is awesome. It’s also one of the darn coolest ones I have ever seen! Not only that, but it is also on sale for just $32.46! Buy the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger for just $32.46 ($17.49 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It consists of a couple of on-page coupons. Make sure to apply them before adding the charger to your cart.

I would honestly buy this thing just to look at it. It’s just so cool! Looks aside, though, the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger is also a pretty awesome brick to charge your devices.

As the name implies, you’ll enjoy a nice 65W output. The first USB-C port can reach said speeds, while the second one is limited to 20W. Meanwhile, the USB-A port can reach 18W. Just keep in mind these are max speeds, and wattage is shared if you connect multiple devices at a time.

This means that the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger is fast enough to charge most mainstream devices at full speed. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charges at 45W max, and that is one of the top options in our list of the best Android phones. It can also power tablets and most laptops.

When your devices are not charging, you can marvel over its cool design and show it off to friends. The screen will light up when in use, which is a really lovely touch. It also works as a status display that will let you know what the charger is doing.

At just $32.46, this is a really nice deal for an excellent charger that usually goes for $49.95. By the way, these coupons are also available for the other color versions, but some of those have a higher starting retail price, so they may cost a bit more.

Follow