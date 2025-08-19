This is the coolest charger I've seen, and it's 25% off!

See that little robot in the image above? It’s actually a multi-port charger! It will definitely spark plenty of conversations, but it’s also a pretty capable charger, and right now, it’s 25% off! Buy the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger for just $37.46 ($12.49 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the deal isn’t applied automatically. You must manually apply an on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. By the way, the maximum savings only work with the Gray and White models. The other color versions also get the 25% coupon, but the retail price is higher, so the discounted price sits at $44.96.

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger is the coolest charger I have seen. The manufacturer went all out, with foldable legs and wings, pretty much making it an action figure of sorts.

Looks are not everything with the GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger; this is also quite a capable charger. As the name implies, it has a max output of 65W, and it comes with a lovely selection of ports.

You’ll get access to three charging connections. The first USB-C port can reach the full 65W if charging a compatible device on its own. The second USB-C is limited to 20W. Meanwhile, the single USB-A port can reach 18W.

This means the charger is fast enough to charge almost all mainstream devices at top speeds. Even high-end phones are usually limited to about 45W, so you have wattage to spare here. Additionally, it can even charge many laptops, as well as most tablets. Of course, these are maximum speeds, and the wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously.

Of course, when it is not charging, you can show it off to everyone else and marvel at its crazy design! When plugged in, the light-up eyes will add a special touch to the experience, while also doubling as a status display.

Make sure to catch this coupon deal while you can. These offers aren’t lasting long these days.

Extra deal: If all you care for is performance

The Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger is an oldie, but it is quite the goodie, too. Especially if you can get it for just $59.99, as its retail price is $109.99. And hey, maybe you don’t need your charger to look super cool! Not that this one looks bad, but it is definitely much more… normal.

Keep in mind that this offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you already have Prime, you’re golden. If not, you can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here.

This is quite the upgrade if you’re willing to pay a bit more for a less flashy charger. Its max output is 150W, and this one comes with four charging ports. All three USB-C ports can charge at up to 100W when a single device is plugged in. The USB-A port can reach 22.5W.

As you can see, this one is quite powerful, and it can definitely charge almost all mobile devices at fast speeds. This includes laptops and tablets, too!

