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GrapheneOS is 'slightly delaying' its overhauled Messages app
Sep 7, 2026 — 3:50 PM ET
- The team behind GrapheneOS is working on fixes for volume bar and Private Space UI issues.
- The new Messages app, currently under development, has been “slightly delayed.”
- There’s no timeline for when RCS will be implemented into the overhauled Messages app experience.
The team behind GrapheneOS currently has a lot on its plate, between overhauling its Messages app and developing a secure paste feature. However, those two items aren’t the only changes in its crosshairs. The developers are also working on fixes for a couple of known problems. Unfortunately, this update also comes with some bad news.
In a new social post, the GrapheneOS team shared some news today. The first part of that news touches on fixes the team is currently working on. Specifically, it is working on a new OS version that resolves a volume bar UI bug caused by an upstream Android security preview patch. Additionally, it has fixed a UI issue with Private Space.
We’re currently making a new OS release to resolve a volume bar UI regression caused by an upstream Android security preview patch. We’ve also fixed a Private Space UI issue.The major Messaging app release we’ve been working on for months has been slightly delayed to after we…— GrapheneOS (@GrapheneOS) September 7, 2026
The other half of today’s announcement deals with the Messages app. According to GrapheneOS, the release of the new Messages app has been “slightly delayed to after we make the OS release.” The team did not elaborate on why the decision was made. In a response to a commenter who asked about adding RCS to the app, the developers answered that there is no timeline for RCS implementation.
These announcements come as GrapheneOS continues progress on further de-Googling Android. The team is no longer simply focused on the base operating system. It’s now also focused on building apps and privacy controls to further reduce Google’s reach.
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