Here we go again: Grand Theft Auto trilogy coming to Netflix Games

TL;DR The Grand Theft Auto trilogy is coming to Netflix Games.

The package includes remastered mobile versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

Netflix subscribers can pre-register for access to the titles starting November 30.

In a massive win for gamers, Netflix is bringing the Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its roster of mobile games included with Netflix Games. That means Netflix subscribers will be able to play remastered mobile versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas for free.

Officially (and clunkily) designated as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the package includes three of the most popular and genre-defining games ever released. Although Netflix Games has plenty of heavy hitters already, these three games are now the cream of the crop for its offerings.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber with access to Netflix Games, you can pre-register for access on November 30. On December 14, the games will become playable in the Netflix mobile app for Android and iOS. You’ll also be able to access the games separately from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

All in all, Netflix’s gaming roster includes over 80 titles, many of which are unavailable elsewhere for mobile devices.

Not a Netflix subscriber? We’ve got the low-down on how to get started with Netflix.

