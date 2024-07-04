Light up your TV for just $6.50 with this Govee TV LED Backlights deal

Have you seen those cool lights people have behind TVs? They look awesome, but can be pretty pricey. Today’s deal lets you spruce up your home entertainment setup for about as much as your morning Starbucks coffee. The Govee TV LED Backlights are 50% off right now, bringing the price down to just $6.50! Get the Govee TV LED Backlights for $6.50

This deal is available through a clip-on coupon on Amazon. You’ll need to activate it before adding the item to your cart. The option is right below the price and reads: Apply 50% coupon.

The Govee TV LED Backlights are good enough to cover 40 to 60-inch TVs, and the strip measures 6.56 feet. It supports seven scene modes. Of course, you get all the other granular controls, such as dimming, support for 16 million color variations, DIY mode, and more. It also has a physical controller if you don’t feel like using the Govee app.

By the way, you don’t need to use these with a TV. They could also look great behind furniture, or under your desk. All they need is a USB connection.

Again, this is a coupon offer, and these tend to last less than actual deals. You might want to sign up for this deal as soon as possible, before it’s gone forever. We’re pretty sure you’ll have a hard time finding any TV LED light strips for cheaper!

You might like

Comments