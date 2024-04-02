Score a 25% discount on the new Govee Neon Lights 2

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

There’s no easier or cooler way to spruce up your pad than with the Govee Neon Lights 2. The neon light rope features in our Best of CES 2024 Awards for a reason, and this is your first chance to save on them, thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon. Clicking the discount coupon drops the price of the 16.4ft lights from $100 down to $74.99. Govee Neon Lights 2 (16.4ft) for $74.99 ($25 off)

There’s a similar offer on the shorter, 9.8ft lights, with the on-page coupon knocking $14 off the $70 retail price. That markdown to $55.99 applies to either the white or black colorways of the futuristic adornments.

Govee Neon Lights 2 Govee Neon Lights 2 Great for creative smart home builders The Govee Neon Rope Light 2 can be twisted and fitted into unique designs and with newly-added Matter support, they're a great fit for almost any smart home. See price at Amazon Save $25.00 On-page coupon

The Govee Neon Lights 2 takes smart lighting to the next level. This version introduces Matter support, making it a seamless addition to any smart home ecosystem. Its flexible design lets users craft unique patterns, while the vibrant colors add an appealing glow to any space. Setting it apart is its ability to be controlled for directionality— up, down, left, or right — granting users unprecedented creative freedom. Govee’s companion app offers a wide range of colors, scenes, and even a music-reactive feature for dynamic lighting effects.

We don’t know when this coupon expires, so don’t risk missing out. Hit the widget above to find the deal.

Comments