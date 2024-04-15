Govee's new smart floor lamps bring Matter support and built-in speakers to spruce up any space

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Govee has announced two new smart floor lamps: the Floor Lamp 2 and the Floor Lamp Pro.

Both these lamps offer higher brightness and more LEDs, while the Lamp Pro also comes with a built-in speaker.

The Floor Lamp 2 is available now for $149.99, while the Floor Lamp Pro will be available from April 22 for $219.99.

Govee has updated its smart lamp lineup with the Govee Floor Lamp 2 and Govee Floor Lamp Pro. These new models add more LEDs, improved brightness, and a few innovative features.

The Floor Lamp 2 is a successor to Govee’s popular Lyra model and brings many upgrades. It packs in more LEDs with higher brightness and a taller design to effectively brighten larger spaces. The addition of Matter compatibility is a major benefit, enabling easy integration with popular smart home platforms like Google Home and Apple HomeKit for streamlined control.

Like other current-gen Govee products, the Floor Lamp 2 offers RGBICWW technology for a wide range of colors and white temperature adjustments, perfect for everything from relaxation to throwing a party. This model could be a worthy mid-range consideration for those seeking to upgrade their space with smart, adaptable lighting.

The Floor Lamp Pro is Govee’s flagship model. It features 324 strategically placed LEDs, promising a substantial 2100 lumens of brightness for consistent room-wide illumination. A key feature is the lamp’s 300-degree rotating light bar, allowing for flexible corner placement without compromising light output. For some reason, Lamp Pro’s Matter compatibility is still under wraps.

The standout feature of the Pro model is its multifunctional base, which features customizable lighting effects and a built-in Bluetooth speaker (including two full-range and one low-frequency speaker). Additionally, the Pro includes a library of 29 white noise presets with corresponding lighting effects, making it useful for activities like meditation, yoga, or focused work.

Price and availability Both new Govee floor lamps include the brand’s established smart lighting features. You can manage them through the Govee app (available on Android and iOS), and both products offer dynamic lighting effects, scheduling options, and voice command compatibility. The Floor Lamp 2 comes in a solo metallic black finish, while the Pro model also offers a metallic gray variant.

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is currently available for $149.99 on the official Govee website and Amazon. The Govee Floor Lamp Pro is slated for release on April 22, 2024, and will retail for $219.99 on the same platforms.

