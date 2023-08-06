Gotrax Gmax Ultra review: Is it worth it?

Gotrax Gmax Ultra The Gotrax Gmax Ultra is a durable and reliable electric scooter, offering a long battery life and decent performance. Despite a few interface issues and a higher price tag, the Gmax Ultra presents a solid option for those who need to cover longer distances and appreciate enhanced security features. It's not the most advanced or fastest scooter on the market, but it stands out for its robust build and range.

Gotrax is a well-known name for affordable electric scooters, and the Gotrax Gmax Ultra sits as a suitable middle child between power and approachability in its lineup. While it stands out for its 42 miles range and a modest top speed of 20 mph, the question remains if it sufficiently differentiates itself from other models in the lineup to warrant its highest price tag. Delve into all the specifics in this Gotrax Gmax Ultra review.

Gotrax Gmax Ultra review: At a glance

What is it? The Gmax Ultra is one of Gotrax's higher-end electric scooters while still being approachable to first-time adult riders. It shares the same size, dashboard, anti-theft lock, and maximum speed as the Gotrax G4. However, the Gmax Ultra trumps its counterpart by offering twice the range, thanks to a bigger battery.

The Gmax Ultra is one of Gotrax's higher-end electric scooters while still being approachable to first-time adult riders. It shares the same size, dashboard, anti-theft lock, and maximum speed as the Gotrax G4. However, the Gmax Ultra trumps its counterpart by offering twice the range, thanks to a bigger battery. What is the price? You can purchase the Gotrax Gmax Ultra for $799.

You can purchase the Gotrax Gmax Ultra for $799. Where can you buy it? The Gotrax Gmax Ultra is available from Amazon or the official Gotrax website.

The Gotrax Gmax Ultra is available from Amazon or the official Gotrax website. How did we test it? I tested theGotrax Gmax Ultra for two weeks. The review unit was supplied by Gotrax.

I tested theGotrax Gmax Ultra for two weeks. The review unit was supplied by Gotrax. Is it worth it? When it comes to value for money, the Gmax Ultra is worth considering if you're seeking one of Gotrax's best scooters without their highest price tag. The scooter comes loaded with safety features and is easy to use. However, be prepared to manage its 47lbs weight and remember your security codes unless you decide to turn off the features. The dark green color scheme is also more subtle compared to the white and red of the G4, which might be a plus for some users.

What I like about the Gotrax Gmax Ultra

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Safety has been a major focus in the design of the Gmax Ultra. A notable feature is the tail light that illuminates each time you use the hand brake, ensuring you remain visible to others on the road. Coupled with genuine reflectors on the front, back, and sides, visibility isn’t an issue. The scooter is also equipped with an anti-theft lock and a built-in four-digit cable lock in the stem, allowing you to secure the scooter around a post or fence when needed.

The Gmax Ultra’s crowning glory is the big LG battery that provides a significant range of 42 miles per charge. During my testing, I noticed that the Gmax Ultra performed better than the G4 uphill, maintaining 14-16mph speeds. Despite the charge time being around six hours, the battery longevity meant I rarely had to wait for a complete charge.

Lastly, due to the robust aluminum components and ten-inch tires, the scooter’s rugged ride was impressive. There isn’t any suspension, but the tires effectively smooth out most bumps on the road. Additionally, the Gmax Ultra can support a maximum rider weight of 220lbs, which makes it a versatile choice for a range of users.

What I don’t like about the Gotrax Gmax Ultra

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The significant heft of the Gmax Ultra at 47lbs makes it less portable. It’s advisable to avoid taking it on public transit or up a flight of stairs unless necessary. However, the foldable design does offer some convenience to store in the back of a car trunk, and the metal latch keeps it from unfolding unexpectedly.

The dashboard of the Gmax Ultra could have been more intuitive. To switch gears, press either the Plus or Minus button on the lateral set of three buttons on your left. It felt like Gotrax could have streamlined these functions with a double press of the power button.

Finally, for the higher price tag, the Gmax Ultra doesn’t offer substantial improvements over the G4 beyond the bigger battery and a new paint job. I expected a higher maximum speed or additional features to justify the extra cost, or at least adding features like suspension or a better braking system.

Gotrax Gmax Ultra specs Max range: 42 miles

42 miles Max Speed: 20mph (32km/hr)

20mph (32km/hr) Battery: 561.6Wh (LG Battery)

561.6Wh (LG Battery) Motor: 350W

350W Tires: 10-inch ‎Pneumatic

10-inch ‎Pneumatic Dimensions : 45 x 18.5 x 48.9 inches

: 45 x 18.5 x 48.9 inches Weight: 45lbs

45lbs Max rider weight: 220lbs

220lbs Charge time: Six hours

Should you buy the Gotrax Gmax Ultra?

If you’re contemplating buying your first electric scooter, I’d recommend the Gotrax G4 ($699 at Amazon) over the Gmax Ultra. You can save $200 by sacrificing some range, which translates to charging your scooter more often — a trade-off worth considering, especially for shorter journeys or for those who need to carry their scooter frequently, in which case the lighter model may be more appropriate.

However, if cost is not a concern and you’re aiming for a mid-range Gotrax scooter, the Gmax Ultra won’t disappoint. It stands out with ample safety features, long range, and ease of use. Just be prepared to handle its weight and remember your security codes unless you turn off these features. Alternatively, you might want to pay even more for the Segway Ninebot Max, which has an equivalent range and a higher maximum speed.

While I would have preferred a third speed option for faster traversal, the long-range ensures you reach your destinations, if not the quickest. If you’re ready to go with one of the best from Gotrax, order your Gotrax Gmax Ultra for $799.

SAMSUNG HW-Q910B SAMSUNG HW-Q910B True surround sound • Dolby Atmos • Built-in Alexa MSRP: $1,297.99 The Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar is a high-end soundbar that offers immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. It features a 9.1.2-channel speaker configuration, a wireless subwoofer, and two wireless rear speakers. The soundbar also has Alexa built-in and supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. See price at Amazon Save $711.99

Gotrax Gmax Ultra review: FAQs

Is the Gotrax Gmax Ultra waterproof? The Gotrax Gmax Ultra has an IP54 waterproof rating, making it resistant to splashes.

How do you turn on the light on a Gotrax Gmax Ultra? Hold down to power button for two seconds to turn on the Gotrax Gmax Ultra headlight.

How do you assemble Gotrax Gmax Ultra? The Gotrax Gmax Ultra comes mostly pre-assembled. Just unfold the scooter and use the provided acres and fallen key to install the handlebars and controls. Make sure the tires are inflated and charge the scooter before use. Every Gotrax scooter comes with an instruction manual for step-by-step assembly.

Comments