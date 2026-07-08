The GoPro MAX 2 is still at its record-low Prime Day price with 40% off

Big trips, bike rides, and action moments are a lot more fun when you can capture everything around you to relive later. The GoPro MAX 2 is built for that kind of shooting, and there’s a strong deal on it at Amazon right now.

Amazon has dropped the GoPro MAX 2 to $299, down from its $499.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 40% discount relative to the RRP, saving you over $200. It’s also still at its Prime Day price, which is an all-time low by some distance, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to get it.

The MAX 2 is GoPro’s current 360 camera, and it brings some big upgrades for creators who want more room to edit and reframe later. Its headline feature is true 8K 360 video, along with 10-bit color and GP-Log for more control when working on color. It also has user-replaceable lenses, which is a nice plus for action use, as well as a 6-mic audio system and invisible pole mounting for cleaner-looking shots.

GoPro also supports recording at up to 300 Mbps, and GoPro Labs support is included. Recent updates improved image quality, added stronger image-tuning controls, and expanded editing features in GoPro’s software tools. The GoPro MAX 2 also has a 4.4 out of 5 review rating, which adds some extra confidence if you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy.

Follow