Prime offer: Snag the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition at a record-low price

Looking to capture life’s adventures with cinematic flair? Here’s an enticing offer on the GoPro HERO13 Black action camera that you shouldn’t miss. Buy the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition for only $329.99 (31% off)

For this Prime Big Deal Days sales event, the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition is available for just $329.99, down from its regular price of $479.99. That’s a substantial 31% in savings off the recommended retail price, and it’s a record-low price.

The GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition action camera is notable for its immersive 177-degree field of view, thanks to the built-in Ultra Wide Lens Mod. This special edition also includes the standard lens, offering flexibility straight out of the box.

It’s equipped to capture video at a stunning 5.3K at 60 fps and photos at 27MP, featuring GoPro’s renowned HyperSmooth stabilization technology with full 360-degree Horizon Lock. This model introduces a novel 1:1 aspect ratio, which allows for easy cropping to widescreen or vertical formats without needing to rotate the camera. Waterproof up to 33ft and including essential accessories like lens caps and an Enduro battery, this camera is perfect for a wide range of action-packed scenarios.

Remember, Prime Day deals like this are only available to those with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not a subscriber yet, there’s a 30-day trial, so it might be worth signing up to snag this and other great deals.

