Take 31% off the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition action camera

For several years, GoPro cameras have been the go-to for everyone looking to record their adventures. Today, we have a deal that will get you one of the hottest ones at a 31% discount: the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition is $150 off! Buy the GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition for just $329.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there is a very important factor to keep in mind: the sale is exclusive to Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new members get a 30-day free trial.

This deal is the same one we saw during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event, and it is one of the very few still available. It’s also a record-low price for this device, so needless to say, it is an excellent deal.

The GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition is one of the hottest cameras available from the brand right now. It can record in 5.3K at up to 60fps, and shoot 27MP photos. It also features GoPro’s HyperSmooth stabilization with full 360-degree Horizon Lock.

Also, this one comes with an Ultra Wide Lens mod out of the box, as the name entails, but it also includes a standard lens if you prefer a more standard perspective.

As with all GoPro cameras, it’s waterproof and can be submerged as deep as 33 feet. You’ll enjoy 10-bit color, and if you want to shoot in slow motion, it supports frame rates of up to 400fps.

This action camera will be great for safekeeping your unforgettable adventure memories. Especially if you can get it at this discount. Go get it before it jumps back to its regular price!

