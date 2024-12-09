GoPro HERO13 Black plunges to a new all-time low price, saving you $100

Those who want the best action camera around have definitely been considering the GoPro HERO13 Black. It is the latest and greatest from the most prominent brand in the action camera market. There’s no better day to get it than right now. While we reported a nice discount just last week, today we’re seeing the GoPro HERO13 Black at an even lower price of $299.99, which is a $100 discount on the retail price. Get the GoPro HERO13 Black for just $299.99

We’re linking to the Amazon deal for convenience because we know many of you already shop here. That said, this offer is also available from Best Buy and GoPro’s official website.

GoPro HERO13 Black GoPro HERO13 Black See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The GoPro HERO13 Black is for those who take their adventure clips seriously. It’s arguably the best action camera around right now, and its price shows this at $399.99. This is why it’s always good to take advantage of holiday deals, which are among the best every year. At just $299.99, the GoPro HERO13 Black is looking much more enticing.

This action camera is pretty portable, measuring 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6mm and weighing in at 159g, with the battery. It has a really nice design, and it is very resistant. The rugged construction is sure to keep your camera safe during your wild adventures, and it can even be submerged as deep as 10 meters.

Design and build quality aside, the GoPro HERO13 Black is also quite the performer. It can record at up to 5.3K resolution, or you can tone things down to 4K or Full HD. Frame rates can also reach up to 240fps for slow motion, or 60fps for regular recordings. You also get to pick between 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, and 8:7 aspect ratios. Not to mention it also has HDR video support. You can also shoot 27.13MP photos with it.

Another cool thing about the GoPro HERO13 Black is its versatility. You can install different lenses on it, giving you the ability to customize the look with macro, ultrawide, and anamorphic lenses. There are also ND filters available.

The charger is magnetic, and depending on your recording quality, battery life will range between 79 and 163 minutes of content capture. If you’re feeling creative, the official app has editing tools, multiple transfer options, Bluetooth support, and more.

Again, this is a record-low price for a pretty new product. It’s also worth noting that GoPro cameras don’t really go on sale very often. You may want to take advantage of this deal soon, before it’s gone.

Extra deal: GoPro Hero is super tiny, and also on sale

The GoPro HERO13 Black is amazing, but many of us don’t need all that much to record our fun weekend adventures. If you would rather save some cash and get something more modest, the GoPro Hero is only $179.99 right now.

This action cam is super portable. It measures only 56.6 x 47.7 x 29.4mm and weighs just 86g. It can still record 4K video at 30fps, and you can shoot 12MP stills. Battery life is also better at 92 to 141 minutes, depending on your video quality. It’s also still very rugged, and you can submerge it as deep as five meters.

