The latest GoPro action cameras are on sale, reaching new all-time low prices

Launched just last September, the latest GoPro action cameras haven’t spent much time on the shelves. It’s rare to see brand-new GoPros on sale, so it’s nice to see both versions on sale right now, reaching new all-time low prices in both instances. You can get the GoPro Hero for $179.99, saving you $20. Additionally, Best Buy is giving you a free $20 gift card with the purchase. Those who want to upgrade can also save $60 on the GoPro HERO13 Black, which is currently $339.99. Buy the GoPro Hero with a free $20 gift card for $179.99 Buy the GoPro HERO13 Black for $339.99

The Go Pro Hero offer with the free $20 gift card is only available from Best Buy. In the case of the GoPro HERO13 Black deal, we’re linking to Amazon for convenience, but you can also get it at the same price from Best Buy or directly from GoPro.

Which is the right GoPro camera for you? Are you not sure whether you should get the GoPro Hero or the GoPro HERO13 Black? We know picking can be tricky, so let us help you decipher which best suits your needs.

GoPro Hero: Affordable and tiny

The company is advertising the GoPro Hero as its smallest camera yet. As the official website says, “It’s 4K’ing tiny.” Clever one, GoPro! The unit measures 56.6 x 47.7 x 29.4mm and weighs only 86g.

While super small and light, it’s certainly no lackluster action camera, though. It can record 4K video at up to 30fps, or even 2.7K@60fps slow-motion clips. You can opt for Full HD at 30fps if you don’t need high resolutions. As for stills, it can also shoot 12MP photos.

Like any GoPro action camera, the Hero is quite durable. Its rugged construction allows it to be submerged as deep as five meters. There’s a touchscreen for easy navigation and controls, and it even has a couple of mounting fingers so you can attach it anywhere.

Battery life is pretty good. The camera can record for up to 92 minutes when shooting 4K@30fps. It gets extended up to 141 minutes if you pick 1,080p@30fps. You’ll also get plenty of features from the app, such as automatic uploads, HyperSmooth video stabilization, cloud backups, and more.

At $179.99, and with a free $20 gift card, this deal is really nice for those who aren’t too demanding and simply want great clips of their adventures. It’s easier to carry, more affordable, and still pretty capable.

GoPro HERO13 Black: For demanding users

GoPro HERO13 Black GoPro HERO13 Black See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you’re serious about capturing all your action, you might want to upgrade to the GoPro HERO13 Black. It is pricier at $339.99, but it also gets a more prominent $60 discount. If you’re worried about portability, this one is definitely bigger at 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6mm. It also weighs 159g with the battery included. This action camera is even more resistant, as it can be submerged as deep as 10 meters.

You’ll be rewarded with plenty of goodies if you pick this one. It offers much more shooting modes at 5.3K, 4K, and Full HD resolutions, with frame rates reaching up to 240fps. You can also pick between 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, and 8:7 aspect ratios, and there’s also HDR video support. Photos max out at 27.13MP. Not only that, but you can also get more creative with replaceable lenses. These include macro, ultrawide, and anamorphic lens modes. You can also take advantage of ND filters.

The charger is magnetic, and battery life will range between 79-163 minutes, depending on the recording quality you pick. Of course, it also connects to the official app, which offers editing tools, faster transfer options, Bluetooth support, and more.

The GoPro HERO13 Black is a real treat, isn’t it? Again, these are new products that don’t often go on sale. Take advantage of these record-low prices while you can!

