Save $100 on the GoPro HERO13 Black action camera!

If you’re trying to find the best action camera around, you’ve undoubtedly considered the GoPro HERO13 Black. It is the latest and greatest from a brand that is widely recognized for these action cams. If you’re looking to get it, right now might be a great time to pull the trigger, as the GoPro HERO13 Black is $100.99 off. Buy the GoPro HERO13 Black for just $329 ($100.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can get the same discount from GoPro’s website. We’re linking to the Amazon sale because we know many of you already love shopping there, and it might be more convenient.

GoPro HERO13 Black GoPro HERO13 Black See price at Amazon Save $100.99 Limited Time Deal!

If you take your adventure clips seriously, there’s no going wrong with the GoPro HERO13 Black. The retail price has actually increased recently, from $399.99 to $429.99, so catching a good deal is even more important now.

The GoPro HERO13 Black is very portable, measuring 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6mm and weighing in at 159g (with the battery). It has a nice design, and it is very resistant. The construction is rugged, which makes sense considering it is meant for wild adventures and active users. It can be submerged as deep as 10 meters. I have personally used it for underwater shooting, and it still works flawlessly!

It’s also quite the performer. The GoPro HERO13 Black can record a 5.3K resolution. Of course, you can also bring the quality down to 4K or Full HD. Framerates can also get pretty outstanding, maxing out at 240fps, making slow-motion recording possible. Regular recordings will top off at 60fps. You can also pick between 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, and 8:7 aspect ratios. It also gets HDR video support, and you can shoot 27.13MP photos.

Another great thing about this action camera is that it is super versatile. You can install different lenses on it, as well as ND filters. The battery life is pretty nice considering the size, too, ranging between 79 and 163 minutes, depending on the quality and content type.

Make sure to catch this deal soon, as we’re not sure how long it will last. It’s a great camera!