The Google Weather app for Wear OS now has a more detailed forecast tile

TL;DR Google is rolling out an update to its Weather app for Wear OS smartwatches that revamps the forecast tile.

The revamped forecast tile now not only shows you the current weather conditions but also weather information for the next four hours.

The new tile is available for all smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or later.

One of the best reasons to buy a Wear OS smartwatch is to reduce how often you need to pull out your phone to see important information like the weather. The best Wear OS apps offer one or more tiles that you can add to your home screen carousel, and the Google Weather app is no exception. The Google Weather forecast tile lets you quickly see the current weather conditions in your location, and thanks to a recent update, it’ll now show upcoming weather information as well.

Several users noticed today that the Google Weather forecast tile has an updated UI. While the original forecast UI only shows the current weather condition, the new forecast UI also shows the weather information for the next four hours. It still doesn’t show information like the current UV index, though, which is a bummer. Fortunately, this information is just one tap away; tapping the new forecast tile still opens the full Google Weather app, where you can not only see the current and upcoming weather conditions for the next eight hours or next five days but also the UV index, chance of precipitation, and sunrise schedule.

Old Weather forecast tile UI New Weather forecast tile UI

This new forecast UI was first spotted by user Alexandria on Telegram and later by Anh on Discord. I downloaded the Google Weather app onto my OnePlus Watch 2 and also have the new forecast UI. It seems the new UI is rolling out widely, but I’m not sure whether it’s arriving via an app or server-side update. The latest version of the Google Weather app is version 1.9.269, which may have started rolling out near the beginning of last week.

At the very least, it’s clear that the updated Google Weather forecast tile isn’t tied to a particular Wear OS version, so you won’t need to buy or upgrade your watch to the latest Wear OS 5 release in order to enjoy it. Let us know in the comments if you see the new forecast tile UI on your own Wear OS smartwatch!

