Wear OS 6 is getting a fresh coat of paint, in line with Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive

Supplied by Google

TL;DR Google has revealed a revised UI for Wear OS 6 on smartwatches.

The changes are broadly in line with Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive design.

Expect color theming based on your watch face, smoother transitions/scrolling, and larger buttons.

Google has revealed plenty of Android-related news as part of its Android Show event. The company is giving Android 16 a tweaked look, and it turns out Wear OS 6 will also get a new user interface (UI).

Google confirmed that Wear OS 6, which is based on Android 16, will get a new UI with Material 3 Expressive stylings. The improvements include new animations, smoother transitions and scrolling, and system color theming based on your watch face.

“Tiles are also more space-efficient and engaging, providing quick access to information or actions that matters most, like texting your favorite contacts or starting a workout,” the company explained in a blog post.

Wear OS 6 is also getting some button-related tweaks. You can specifically expect larger, more “glanceable” buttons that are easier to tap, as well as “springy” buttons that morph when you tap them. The latter is similar to Android 16’s morphing quick settings toggles.

Google says all these UI changes will be coming later this year to the Pixel Watch series and partner watches as part of the Wear OS 6 update. Google is also bringing Gemini to Wear OS, but you won’t need Wear OS 6.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.