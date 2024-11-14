Google Wallet will soon alert you about tickets and passes when you're nearby (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet will soon show you notifications for passes based on your location.

If you have passes for an event and are near the venue, Google Wallet will notify you about your tickets.

Google currently sends notifications for flights, event tickets, and generic passes, but they are not based on location data.

The Google Wallet app is preparing to add new location-based “Nearby notifications” for passes. After digging around in the latest build (v. 24.44.695355101) of the Google Wallet app, we found plenty of evidence about the upcoming feature.

Currently, the Google Wallet app sends notifications to users for flights (three hours before), event tickets (on the day of the event), and generic passes like library cards, parking passes, insurance cards, and more. However, these Google Wallet notifications are not based on your device’s location. That will change soon with the upcoming “Nearby notifications” feature.

Code found in the Google Wallet app suggests that the app will soon give you an option to receive notifications based on your precise location. For instance, if you store some concert tickets in your Wallet, you will be notified about those tickets when you’re near the event venue.

You will also be able to customize Google Wallet’s location-based “Nearby notifications” on a per-pass basis, allowing you to opt in or out of notifications for individual passes as needed.

Code Copy Text Get notified when you're closer to a place Precise location is off Turn on Wallet notifications and nearby passes You can manage notifications for each pass in the pass details Your precise location data is processed on your device and it's not shared with Google or the merchant. Changing your location permisisons may turn on other Wallet features, like personalization, recommendations, or notifications. Learn more about location permissions You're ready to get nearby notifications Set up nearby notifications for all passes

We’ll look for the new feature in the consumer-facing version of the Google Wallet app and let you know when it rolls out. If you spot it first, write to us at the tipline email below.

