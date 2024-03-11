Google Wallet makes adding movie tickets and boarding passes even easier 

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet can now automatically add boarding passes and movie tickets from Gmail.

The feature is live for some global movie chains and airlines.

Users can now manually archive passes.

Google Wallet just got a helpful update you may not have noticed yet. This update should make storing passes and tickets a little easier.

In its release notes, Google announced that Google Wallet now has the ability to automatically add movie tickets and boarding passes when you get a confirmation email sent to your Gmail account. This means you no longer have to add these passes or tickets manually.

However, you may still have to add them manually in a few cases. As the release notes point out, “integration is live for some global movie chains and airlines.” Google doesn’t specify which movie chains or airlines are included. However, the tech giant says it is “working to expand this” integration to more chains and airlines in the future.

Something else that was included in this update is the ability to manually archive or unarchive passes. Users can now move passes in or out of the newly named Archived Passes (formerly Expired Passes). This functionality has also been given to Wear OS devices.

This update comes after Google recently added support for over 40 financial institutions which included credit unions, local banks, and the popular payment platform Venmo.

