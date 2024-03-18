Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Wallet may soon support Apple Wallet passes
- An update to the Google Wallet app appears to have added support for .pkpass files.
- Having .pkpass support would allow Google Wallet users to import passes from Apple Wallet.
Google Wallet is a great app for storing cards and passes. However, Google’s app is not quite as ubiquitous as Apple Wallet and thus does not have the same level of support. But Google could soon close the gap by supporting a new file format.
On X (formerly Twitter), Mishaal Rahman shared that a Telegram user informed him that they were able to import .pkpass files to Google Wallet. If you’re unfamiliar with this file format, it’s the same one that Apple Wallet uses for saved passes. Meaning, this update allows Apple Wallet passes to be used on Google Wallet.
Google Wallet may soon be able to import digital passes saved in Apple’s .pkpass format!One user on Telegram tells me that Google Wallet is now able to import .pkpass files. This doesn’t work for me yet, though. Let me know if this works for you!(Thanks to Cob on Telegram for… https://t.co/jjAL3o2mbA pic.twitter.com/O69NHNRs6L— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 15, 2024
Google Wallet supporting .pkpass files would be a boon for the app as a wide variety of apps and services use this format to send digital tickets and passes to the iPhone. In addition, it should make it easier for iPhone and Android users to share passes and tickets with each other.
Before this development, Google Wallet relied on a stopgap where users could send passes and tickets to non-Google Wallet users via a link.