Google Wallet adds support for Venmo and over 40 banks

TL;DR 44 more banks have partnered with Google Wallet.

The newly supported banks mostly consist of local banks and credit unions.

Google Wallet now also supports Venmo.

Last week, the Wear OS Google Wallet app gained the ability to show airline boarding passes on smartwatches. This week, Google is making Google Wallet even more versatile with expanded bank support.

According to Android Police, Google Wallet has partnered with more banks for Tap-to-pay support. In total, the app is adding 44 new financial institutions that mostly include local banks and credit unions. In addition, the app will also start supporting the popular payment platform Venmo.

Here are all of the financial institutions being added today:

Aesthetics, APMA, Affiniti

Brattleboro Savings and Loan Association (VT)

City Federal Credit Union (TX)

CommerceWest Bank (CA)

Community Star Credit Union (OH)

Country Bank (DE)

County National Bank (MI)

CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union (HI)

Dave

Extra Credit Union (US-MI)

First National Bank in Taylorville (IL) Fluz Prepaid

Long Reach Federal Credit Union (WV)

Lynx Prepaid

Geauga Credit Union (OH)

Goldmark Federal Credit Union (MA)

Green Belt Bank & Trust (IA)

Hoosier Hills Credit Union (IN)

Kalamazoo County State Bank (MI)

Kennett Trust Bank (MO)

Lakewood Credit Union (WI)

Madison County Community Bank (FL) Main Street Bank (MA)

Marygold & Co.

Memphis Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union (TN)

Money Network CA EDD

Northstar Bank (MI)

Opportunity Bank of Montana (MT)

Pacific Valley Bank (CA)

PayChex

PayQuicker

People Savings Bank (IA)

PLS rapid! PayCard

Sherburne State Bank (MN)

Sherwood Community Bank (MO)

State Bank of Missouri (MO)

The Atlanta National Bank (IL)

The Farmers State Bank of Quinton (OK)

The State Exchange Bank (OK)

Trailhead Credit Union (OR)

United Valley Bank (ND)

Venmo

West Michigan Community Bank (MI)

These 44 recently added banks join the thousands of other financial institutions Google Wallet currently supports. If you want to see the full list or find out if your bank is supported, you can check out the support page.

