Verizon is now all-in on Google Messages and its version of RCS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is the latest carrier to switch over to Google’s Jibe platform.

With Verizon now jumping on board, the RCS standard is becoming more unified.

The carrier says the move will enable new features, allow more secure messaging, and improve interoperability with RCS on other networks.

Last year, two of the biggest carriers in the US — AT&T and T-Mobile — integrated their RCS solutions with Google’s Jibe platform. Now, Verizon is the next carrier to join Google’s RCS standard.

When RCS came about, carriers had a choice of either using Google’s RCS backend/servers — known as Jibe — or use their own infrastructure. With many initially choosing to create their own platforms, this created interoperability issues with RCS. However, the momentum has recently started swinging Google’s way as carrier support has grown over the last year. As a result, Google’s RCS standard has become increasingly unified.

Today, Verizon announced it will also start using the Jibe infrastructure after reaching a deal with Google. Verizon says that the move will enable new features for its customers, like read receipts. It also claims transitioning to Jibe will create a more secure messaging experience and “allow real interoperability with RCS on other networks.”

Verizon did not say how long it would take for it to make the transition. However, you can check if the switch has been made by opening settings in Google Messages and heading over to the RCS chats menu. On the bottom of the page, it will say whether your RCS is provided by your carrier or by Google.

