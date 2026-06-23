PSA: Update your Google TV Streamer so it's ready when the new Home Speaker arrives

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new firmware update for the Google TV Streamer enables pairing with the Google Home Speaker.

Up to two Google Home Speakers can be paired with the Google TV Streamer.

The update is rolling out now.

Google’s got a new update out that enables one of the Google Home Speaker‘s more exciting new features. The latest firmware for the Google TV Streamer is rolling out now, and it unlocks the option to pair the upcoming smart speaker to the TV Streamer for audio output.

Google’s release notes page says that firmware version UTTK.260317.003 is available now on the Google TV Streamer. The update is available a couple of days before the Google Home Speaker’s on-shelf date Thursday, meaning customers who wanted the Google Home Speaker to use with their TV Streamer should be ready to go on day one.

Any Google TV device can pair with Bluetooth speakers, including Google’s lineup of smart speakers. But today’s update makes the TV Streamer the first Google TV device to offer direct integration with any of Google’s smart speakers.

Google says you can connect up to two Google Home Speakers to the Google TV Streamer for spatial surround sound, though we don’t yet have all the specifics about how the two devices work together.

The Google Home Speaker is available for pre-order now for $99.99. General availability starts on Thursday, June 25.

Follow