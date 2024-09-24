Google TV Streamer goes on sale today!

TL;DR The Google TV Streamer is going on sale today.

The $99.99 set-top box doubles up as a smart home hub, comes with a refreshed remote, and will be the first to run Android 14 TV.

Google’s new Chromecast-replacing media streamer — the Google TV Streamer — is finally going on sale today. While folks have been picking up the set-top box from store shelves since last week, today marks the official day when Google and other retailers will start offering the device online.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Google TV Streamer, you can pick it up for $99.99 from Amazon. Alternatively, you can also buy the Google TV Streamer from Best Buy. Other third-party retailers like Home Depot will also carry the device. And, of course, you can buy it from the Google Store, which might benefit those with some store credit left over from their previous purchases.

The Google TV Streamer is available in Porcelain and Hazel options. The Hazel color is limited to the US Google Store, though. The device will be the first to run Android 14 TV. Thanks to an integrated Thread radio, the new streamer can also act as a smart home hub. The remote accompanying the device also gets a refresh compared to what you get with the Chromecast. It has repositioned volume buttons, a textured back, and a remappable shortcut button to launch your favorite app.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Fast processor • Smart home features • Great remote • Flagship product MSRP: $99.99 Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Best Buy

