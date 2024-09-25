You can now buy the new Google TV Streamer remote separately for your Chromecast

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new, enhanced Google TV Streamer remote is now available separately for $20. It features a larger design, improved usability, and a customizable star button for quick access to favorite apps.

The remote is compatible with both the 4K and HD Chromecasts with Google TV.

Other notable changes include a microphone button replacing the Google Assistant button, repositioned volume controls, and the ability to make the remote ring if lost by asking Google.

Google just upgraded its streaming hardware big time with the new Google TV Streamer. However, it is more expensive than buying a Chromecast with Google TV. The latter has been around for a while, and if, like me, you don’t want to drop extra cash on the new device, you should at least check out its remote.

Google is now offering this revamped remote separately for just $20, and it works with both the 4K and HD versions of Chromecast with Google TV. Not only is the remote a bit bigger, but it also features a host of upgrades that could make life more convenient for Chromecast users. For one, the buttons have been rearranged for better usability.

As we note in our review of the Google TV Streamer, the Google Assistant button on the new remote has been replaced with a generic microphone button, and the input selection button has been ditched. The volume buttons have moved from the side to the front, which is a much-needed change. There’s also a new customizable star button. You can map it to different functions, like the input switcher in the Chromecasts, or you can assign your favorite apps to the button to launch them quickly.

Moreover, if you ever lose the remote, you can make it ring by simply asking Google. An extra $20 that gives me all this is definitely worth the spend.

