A Google TV Streamer 'Pro' reference raises more questions than answers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit user discovered a “Google TV Streamer Pro” mentioned in a French e-commerce listing.

It’s likely that the Pro version may have been canceled or merged into the current Google TV Streamer model.

The Google TV Streamer is truly a powerful successor to the Chromecast line and the best Android TV device from Google to date. However, some evidence online has ignited speculation that Google may have initially planned, or may still be planning, to release an even more advanced model — the Google TV Streamer Pro.

The speculation began when a Reddit user shared the following screenshot from a French e-commerce website. In the product description for the Google TV Streamer, the text lists several “compatible devices,” including “Google TV Streamer (4K), Google TV Streamer Pro (4K), Chromecast with Google TV (4K), and Chromecast with Google TV (HD).”

Technically, the phrase “compatible devices” may not be relevant to a streaming device itself. Such a reference would make more sense for a Google TV Streamer remote or accessory, which would need to clarify compatibility with previous Chromecast models.

Despite that, the explicit distinction between a “Google TV Streamer” and a “Google TV Streamer Pro” caught the attention of the Reddit community. The prevailing theory was that Google had intended to launch both models simultaneously but, for reasons unknown, scrapped the Pro version at the last minute.

Adding to the speculation, a comment in the same thread referenced benchmark tests that had surfaced earlier, seemingly linked to the Pro version. The tests indicated only marginal performance improvements, with the Pro clocked at 2 GHz compared to the standard Streamer’s 1.8 GHz. However, another user quickly pointed out that the currently available Google TV Streamer already runs at 2 GHz, which could mean that we may have already received the “Pro” model without the label.

What more could a Google TV Streamer Pro bring?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer already offers a significant upgrade over its predecessors, with more RAM, storage, Google Home support, Thread/Matter support, and a Find My Remote feature, among other enhancements. It’s hard to imagine what additional features a “Pro” model could bring to the table.

That being said, we tech enthusiasts are always eager for more. Some wishlist items include a memory card/USB port for expanded storage or playing offline media, lossless audio passthrough, and maybe even more powerful specs to handle high-end Android games directly on the TV.

Despite the online buzz, it seems unlikely that Google would launch a superior Google TV Streamer Pro so soon after releasing the current model, which it has heavily promoted as its best streaming device yet. And we don’t blame Google for that. As Scott aptly noted in our review, the Google TV Streamer is arguably the “gold standard for Android TV streamers,” delivering performance that meets the needs of most users.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Fast processor • Smart home features • Great remote • Flagship product MSRP: $99.99 Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Best Buy

Whether the “Google TV Streamer Pro” was a project that never saw the light of day, a rebranding of the current model, or a hint at a future release remains shrouded in mystery. For now, consumers can enjoy the impressive capabilities of the Google TV Streamer.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments