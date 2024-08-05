Google TV Streamer could be a pricey upgrade

TL;DR Google’s replacement for Chromecast is reportedly called the “Google TV Streamer 4K.”

The set-top box is said to cost €119.99 ($131.59 USD).

It may only be available in one color — Porcelain.

Slowly, but surely, we’re getting a clearer picture of the set-top box Google is planning to replace Chromecast with Google TV with. The latest leak gives us details on the hardware’s full name, price, color, and possible launch date.

Leading up to next week’s Made by Google event, Dealabs has been leaking pricing information on to be announced products left and right. Its latest target is what we know as the Google TV Streamer, which its full name is reportedly the Google TV Streamer 4K. It’s unknown if this 4K suffix suggests that there will be an HD model in the future like with the Chromecast for Google TV.

According to the outlet, we can expect the set-top box to cost €119.99 ($131.59 USD) in Europe. It’s unknown if this will be the price tag it gets in the US, however, this does suggest it will be more expensive than the Chromecast. For comparison, the 4K Chromecast with Google TV in Europe costs almost half as much as the reported price of the Google TV Streamer at €69.99. In the US, the 4K Chromecast with Google TV costs $49.99, and using this logic, the set-top box could end up being over $100.

In addition to this information, it’s said that the Google TV Streamer 4K will only be available in Porcelain. If this is true, it would be somewhat disappointing as the Chromecast with Google TV comes in three colors: Sky, Sunrise, and Snow.

The final details from the leak say that the new streaming hardware will be announced no later than August 13, which would likely make it one of the reveals at Made by Google. However, the outlet says they believe the device could be announced as early as tomorrow.

As with any leak, we won’t know for sure until these dates come to pass. But what do you think? Does the price of the Google TV Streamer 4K sound too expensive or just right? Let us know in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments