Streaming and entertainmentStreaming hardware

Rare deal: Google TV Streamer drops to $79.98

The Google TV Streamer isn't often discounted. Act now!
10 minutes ago

Google TV Streamer with Remote on TV console with red light
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to enhance your streaming setup, here’s some good news. The Google TV Streamer, known for its impressive features and reliability, is now available at a reduced price during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Get the Google TV Streamer for $79.98 (20% off)

The Google TV Streamer 4K, usually priced at $99.99, is currently offered for $79.98. That’s a neat 20% off the retail price, and it brings this streaming marvel closer to the best price we’ve seen this year. It’s also a rarely-discounted device. You won’t want to miss this opportunity if you’re subscribed to Prime or even considering the 30-day free trial this month.

This streamer’s replacement of Chromecast marks a whole new level of viewing experience, especially with its support for 4K HDR video along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It’s designed to keep everything running smoothly with a 22% faster processor, double the RAM of its predecessor, and a generous 32GB of storage. Not to mention, it’s a fantastic smart home hub too! Thanks to built-in Thread and Matter support, it can easily handle more than streaming.

We can’t forget about the redesigned voice remote. With ergonomics in mind, a customizable button, and the handy ‘Find My Remote’ feature, controlling your entertainment setup has never been more convenient. All these perks make the Google TV Streamer 4K a smart buy during this month’s Prime Big Deal Days deals.

