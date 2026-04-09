Google TV Streamer drops back to Big Spring Sale prices!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer dropped by 20% during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and then the deal stuck around for a bit until a few days ago. Don’t feel like you missed out, though. The deal is back! Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. Both the Porcelain and Haze color models are equally discounted, so pick your favorite hue!

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google TV Streamer is still my favorite smart TV box. It’s also quite expensive at $99.99. Sure, today’s $20 discount may not seem impressive, but the Google TV Streamer’s record-low price is still $74.99, so you won’t save much if you decide to wait for that price to return.

As its name entails, it runs on Google TV/Android TV. This means you’ll get direct access to the Google Play Store and its amazing selection of apps. If you would rather avoid the built-in UI, it also supports Google Cast, so you can beam content from your mobile device to it.

Of course, having Google TV also means you can use the Google Assistant for voice commands, or Google Home to control your smart home devices.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The rest of the experience is just as nice. Performance is 22% faster compared to that of the Chromecast with Google TV. It runs on a MediaTek MT8696 and 4GB of RAM. The storage has also been doubled to 32GB.

However, there is one slight downside to the Google TV Streamer. This one is designed to sit on a flat surface, unlike previous models, which hid behind the TV. This means that you have to find a home for it, and it might stay in plain view all the time. That said, the minimalist design doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb and blends into most environments with ease.

The remote has also been upgraded. It’s larger, which we actually like, as it makes it more ergonomic. It has a better grip. Google also added the “Find My Remote” feature, which makes it beep if you can’t find it.

Get the Google TV Streamer on sale while you can, because deals on it seem to come and go randomly. The price could jump back up tomorrow, for all we know.

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