Google TV Streamer still 20% off, but not for long!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google TV Streamer is still my favorite smart TV box. The thing is, it is pricey compared to most other direct competitors. It’s always nice to get it on sale, and right now you can save 20%. The thing is, it’s part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which ends tomorrow night. You might have to act now to get it at today’s discounted price. Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as part of its Big Spring Sale. This event ends on March 31st at 11:59 PDT. Also, the discount applies to both color versions available: Porcelain and Hazel.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Big Spring Deal!

As already mentioned, the Google TV Streamer is my favorite smart TV box. It’s pricey at a penny under $100, but this $20 discount makes it a bit more accessible.

This device runs on Google TV/Android TV, which gets you direct access to the Google Play Store. You can get all your favorite streaming apps and other software. In addition, it supports Google Case, so you can skip the built-in UI and just beam content from your mobile device.

Not only that, but it also works with Google Assistant and Google Home. This means you can use voice commands to find movies, shows, and more. Additionally, it can control smart home devices. It’s honestly the full package.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Of course, it’s not all about software. The rest of the experience is also excellent. It runs on a MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM. This may not seem impressive on paper, but it is 22% better than the previous model, the Chromecast with Google TV. Even storage has been doubled to 32GB, so you can store more apps and files on it.

There is one downside to getting this model instead of the previous ones, though. The Google TV Streamer is designed to sit on a flat surface, rather than hide behind the screen. This means it will sit in plain view. This is hardly a con, though, because its minimalist design makes it look good in any environment.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The remote is also slightly larger than before, but we actually liked this. It makes it more ergonomic, offering a better grip in the hand. Google also added a “Find My Remote” feature, which makes it beep. You know, for those times when it’s playing hide and seek under cushions and such.

Again, this is a Big Spring Deal, so you have until tomorrow before this sales event ends. Go get yours on sale while you can!

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