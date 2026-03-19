It's your chance to grab a Google TV Streamer for just $79.99!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you don’t have a smart TV, or simply don’t prefer the smart TV OS your TV comes with, here’s a nice way to upgrade your setup on the cheap. The Google TV Streamer is $20 off right now! Buy the Google TV Streamer for just $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Only the Porcelain model is discounted by $20. If you prefer the Hazel color version, that one is more expensive.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google TV/Android TV is definitely our favorite smart TV platform around here. Right now, the best set-top box is the Google TV Streamer. The thing is, it isn’t as cheap as other options, but deals do come from time to time. If you want in on the fun, here’s your chance to get it on sale!

Google TV gets you direct access to the Google Play Store, which means you’ll be able to enjoy all your favorite streaming apps seamlessly. Of course, it also works with Google Cast, so you can also skip the native UI and simply beam content from your mobile devices.

Additionally, you can enjoy direct access to Google Assistant and Google Home. Not only does this make it easy to find movies and shows, but I also use it to control my smart home devices. For example, I tell my TV to turn off the lights when I am ready to enjoy a film.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Performance is better than ever, thanks to a MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM. While this may not seem impressive on paper, it makes the Google TV Streamer 22% faster than its predecessor, the Chromecast with Google TV. Storage has also been doubled to 32GB, giving you more room for apps and files.

The only main difference with this model is that it isn’t made to hide behind the screen, as it is no longer a dongle. Instead, this set-top box is meant to sit on a flat surface around your TV. It doesn’t look bad, though. The clean, minimalist design makes it look great anywhere, and it won’t stick out like a sore thumb.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Another important change is that the remote is slightly larger, but we actually liked this. It offers a better grip, and seems more ergonomic in the hand. Not to mention, Google added a “Find My Remote” feature that makes it beep if you are having trouble finding it when it’s hiding between cushions.

We haven’t seen discounts on the Google TV Streamer in about a month, and we know many of you love this product. If you’ve been looking to get one, now is your chance. Act quickly, though, because these deals usually go away pretty quickly.

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