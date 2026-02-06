Google TV Streamer goes back on sale!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you ask us, we still think the Google TV Streamer is the best smart TV box for most users. Sales on it have been a bit hit-or-miss for some time, but if you’ve been looking to get one at a discount, right now is your chance! Buy the Google TV Streamer for $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Both color versions are discounted equally, so you can choose freely between the Porcelain and Haze iterations.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon Save $20.00

Using a smart TV almost seems like the norm these days. Some TVs still lack this functionality, though, or they may come with a smart TV OS that’s not so great. If you need an upgrade, the Google TV Streamer is still our top choice, and today’s deal makes it even more enticing.

This device will make your movie nights seamless. It gets Google TV, as its name entails, so you’ll have access to a sea of apps from the Google Play Store. Of course, it also works with Google Cast, so you don’t even need to use the Google TV UI if you prefer beaming directly from your device. It also comes with Google Assistant and Google Home support.

The performance is pretty nice, thanks to the MediaTek MT8696 processor and 4GB of RAM. While that may not seem impressive on paper, it makes the Google TV Streamer 22% faster than its predecessor, the Chromecast with Google TV. Additionally, it gets twice the storage at 32GB.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If I had to complain about anything, it’s that the Google TV Streamer is a smart TV box meant to sit somewhere around the TV, so it is visible. It was nice that the Chromecast with Google TV was a dongle that could hide behind the TV. All that said, the Google TV Streamer has a minimalist design that won’t stick out like a sore thumb. It will look nice anywhere, really.

Another difference is that the remote is slightly larger, and we think this is a good thing. It offers a better grip and a more ergonomic feel. As a nice addition, Google has integrated a “Find My Remote” function that will make the accessory beep, so you can find it when it’s hiding between cushions.

Make sure to catch this deal while you can. It keeps coming and going lately, and the stock can be spotty at times. Don’t miss this chance!

Follow