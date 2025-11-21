Upgrade your entertainment with the Google TV Streamer 4K, now only $74.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for some entertainment upgrades, the Google TV Streamer 4K is a tempting deal just in time for Black Friday. Usually priced at $99.99, you can now pick it up for just $74.99. That’s a clear 25% discount off the retail price. Not bad, right? Google TV Streamer 4K for $74.99 (25% off)

So what’s the deal with the Google TV Streamer 4K? This device packs a punch with up to 4K HDR video quality and Dolby Atmos sound. It’s got a zippy processor and 4GB of RAM to keep things running smoothly. Plus, with 32GB of storage, there’s room for all your favorite apps and games—notably twice as much storage as its predecessors.

It comes with a nifty voice-activated remote that’s not only smarter but also easier to find thanks to its ‘find my remote’ feature. Google Assistant is built right in, and a customizable app button lets you tailor the remote to your liking. With Matter and Thread support, it can even manage your smart home devices via a new Google Home Panel.

The Google TV Streamer 4K scores a solid 4.4 stars, indicating that users generally have a lot of good things to say about it, especially praising its speed and ease of use. If all this sounds good to you, this deal is certainly worth considering before the stock runs out.

