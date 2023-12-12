Google TV is replacing Google Play Movies & TV next month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Play Movies & TV app and web client will be discontinued on January 17, 2024.

It will be replaced by Google TV and YouTube.

Users will still be able to access previously purchased content, but from Google TV and YouTube.

Google Play Movies & TV has been winding down for a while. As such, it should come as no surprise that the app and web client is coming to a close in the near future. But it will be replaced by Google TV and YouTube.

In a blog post, Google announced Google Play Movies & TV would no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website. The move is said to be for simplifying the process of purchasing movies or accessing purchased movies and TV.

Instead, users will be able to access their content and new movies from either Google TV or YouTube. The tech giant says this transition will begin starting on January 17, 2024. It doesn’t state when Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be accessible, but presumably, it will be on the same day.

How you access movies and shows will depend on the device you’re using. For TVs and streaming devices using Android TV, you’ll find your purchased titles and movie rentals in the Your Library row of the Shop tab in Google TV. If you have a cable or set-top box with Android TV, you’ll have access to your titles and be able to rent or purchase new content through YouTube. And for those using the web, this will all be on YouTube as well.

While it may not be ideal if you want to continue using Google Play Movies & TV, at least you’ll still have access to your old content. That’s more than can be said for media viewers on PlayStation who recently lost their Discovery digital content.

Comments