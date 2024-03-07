Fast Pair is rolling out widely to more Google TV devices

TL;DR Google is now rolling out Fast Pair for Android devices more widely.

All Google TV devices running Android 12 should now support the feature.

Google is now rolling out Fast Pair for modern Google TV devices more widely. The feature was first announced in 2022 but only made its way to the Chromecast with Google TV last month.

The company is now rolling out Fast Pair for all Google TV-powered devices that run on Android 12. That means if you have a newish Sony or TCL Android TV or an Android TV box running on Android 12, you should be able to use the feature to quickly connect your Fast Pair compatible headphones and earbuds to your Google TV device.

It’s important to note that not all Bluetooth audio devices support Fast Pair. But for those that do, like the Pixel Buds or Sony WH-1000XM5, your Google TV device with Android 12 will now automatically recognize an available connection. However, you must manually pair your accessory to your Google TV for the first time. Once you’ve done that, your TV will automatically detect and pair it the next time it detects the device nearby.

Google says you can only connect one device at a time to your Google TV using Fast Pair. The feature also associates your Bluetooth accessory with your Google Account, allowing you to pair them easily with other devices and switch between devices.

