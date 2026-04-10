Check out this Google TV launcher that takes the best parts of Apple TV

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer has created an open-sourced launcher called Arc Launcher.

The developer says they created the launcher to “look more modern and similar to other high-quality launchers.”

If you’re not satisfied with the default launcher that comes with Google TV, you can always install a third-party option. From Projectivy to ATV Launcher, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. But if you want something with a sleek and simple interface, you may want to try out a new launcher called Arc.

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A developer who recently bought a Fire TV Stick says they were disappointed by the available launchers out there. This motivated them to create their own launcher that looks “modern and similar to other high-quality launchers.” Specifically, it appears Arc Launcher takes inspiration from Apple TV.

The developer states that Arc Launcher is open-source. They also plan to add more features in the future, including video wallpaper, channel support, and more. If you think this launcher looks nice and want to give it a try, you can get it on GitHub with the download code 6330120.

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