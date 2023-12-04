Looking for festive movie suggestions? Google TV's advent calendar is for you

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is offering an advent calendar of content recommendations on Google TV devices.

The recommendations include movies and Christmas specials from Disney Plus and other platforms.

Advent calendars are popular this time of the year as people count down to Christmas. Now, Google is getting in on the fun by offering a similar concept for Google TV.

We spotted the presence of an advent calendar on our own Chromecast with Google TV devices. The calendar offers a movie or Christmas special recommendation each day leading up to (and including) Christmas.

The Google TV advent calendar recommendations so far were The Shepherd (December 1), The Nightmare Before Christmas (December 2), Little Women (December 3), and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 4).

Oddly enough, one Android Authority team member can actually see the entire list of advent calendar recommendations all the way to Christmas. We won’t spoil the surprises bar saying that Die Hard isn’t on the list. I guess Google doesn’t think it’s a Christmas movie, either. Okay, it’s more likely that Google wanted family-friendly recommendations.

Nevertheless, the entire list of recommendations is largely pulled from Disney Plus. But we also see a few picks from Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, and rentals.

