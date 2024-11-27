Google Translate could make life easier with Sticky Translation mode (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a so-called Sticky Translation mode in Google Translate.

This would effectively let the app remember your last-used translation mode.

This option would save you a few taps every time you launch the app.

Google Translate offers several different translation modes, but what if you always use one specific mode? Well, it looks like the company could introduce a small but convenient change.

We dug into the latest version of the Google Translate app for Android (version 8.22.46.698958551.3-release) and discovered that Google is working on a so-called Sticky Translation Mode. It turns out this isn’t a brand-new translation mode, though.

Instead, Sticky Translation Mode is an option to remember your last-used translation mode the next time you launch Google Translate. So if you used Google Lens translation functionality and then shut down the app, you’ll automatically see the Google Lens mode when you open the app again. This also applies to conversation and text input modes. Check out the clip below.

It also looks like the Sticky Translation option could be available in the settings menu, so you can ostensibly disable it if you like the app’s current behavior.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen apps offer this kind of functionality, though. Some OEM camera apps let you save your last-used settings and modes. But we’re glad to see this in Google Translate, as it’s a small but welcome tweak that can save you a few seconds. So if you frequently use conversation mode, for example, you don’t have to launch the app and then switch to it every single time.

