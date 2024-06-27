Google Tasks could soon lose its bottom bar (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Tasks is getting rid of the bottom bar.

The bottom bar is being replaced with a floating action button.

The new FAB is not live yet.

A few months ago, Google started testing a new floating action button (FAB) in Google Keep. Now another one of the company’s Android apps is getting the same treatment.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, when you open up the Google Tasks app on Android, you’ll see a bar at the bottom of the screen where you can make new tasks, navigate to other lists, sort your tasks, and more. But it seems like Google is planning to replace that bar with a new FAB.

In version 2024.06.24.645928003.0 of the Google Tasks Android app, we managed to enable a new FAB after activating a flag. You can see the new look in the picture above. We have also included a video down below that shows how this button works.

Similar to how you would use the previous version of the app, you can tap on the + icon to create a new task. The other functions that were formerly located on the bottom bar have been moved elsewhere. For example, you’ll see the icon for sorting now appears next to your tasks in the right corner.

Overall, this change is not all that significant. It’s mostly just an adjustment made for aesthetic reasons, cleaning up the UI for a sleeker look. It’s unknown if/when Google plans to roll out this new FAB.

