Google just gave you much more time to move your Stadia controller away from Stadia (RIP)

TL;DR Google has extended the time limit you have to convert a Google Stadia controller to Bluetooth.

You now have until December 31, 2025, representing an extension of one year.

It might come to pass that this extension window lasts longer than Stadia did.

When Google decided to send Google Stadia to the Graveyard, it unfortunately meant the end of one of the best things to come from the game streaming platform: the controller. The Google Stadia controller is kind of like a mash-up of the three best modern controllers: the inline sticks of the Sony DualSense controller, the spacing and general button placement of the Xbox Series controller, and the overall playfulness of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It was then all wrapped up in the Google aesthetic, making it very comfortable to hold and easy on the eyes.

However, with the death of Stadia came the death of this controller. Out of the box, the controller doesn’t work with anything but Stadia. Thankfully, Google announced a system to convert Stadia controllers to standard Bluetooth connectivity, essentially turning it into a generic gaming controller. This allows you to use it with anything you want, really: PC games, mobile games, emulators, etc.

Google set a time limit for this conversion process, with a deadline of December 2023. It then extended that deadline by a year to December 31, 2024. Now, as first spotted by Wario64 on X, Google has once again extended the deadline, this time by another full year to December 31, 2025. That means you have until the end of next year to convert your controller.

Converting couldn’t be easier. Just go here and follow the steps Google provides. The whole thing takes less than a few minutes.

If for whatever reason you don’t do the conversion, your controller essentially becomes e-waste. In other words, we highly recommend converting your controller as soon as possible.

Interestingly, Google has now given everyone a little over two years to do this. Stadia itself only lasted for three years. If Google gives another extension towards the end of 2025, that would mean its controller conversion process would have lasted longer than the service itself. Google be Google, so we wouldn’t put it past it to do that.

